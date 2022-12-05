Dukes Travel to Charlottesville to face No. 3 Virginia – James

James Madison Dukes (7-2, 0-0) at No. 3 Virginia (7-0, 0-0)
December 6, 2022 — 8 p.m.
Charlottesville, Va.. — John Paul Jones Arena
Game Links
Live Stats · TV/Video: ACC Network · Audio Broadcast
JMUSports.com · @JMUMBasketball · #GoDukes
VirginiaSports.com · @UVAMensHoops
QUICK HITS
- James Madison men’s hoops will face a tough challenge on Tuesday, heading to face No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena.
- JMU returned to the Commonwealth for the first time in 23 days this past Friday, doing so in a big way with a 97-80 victory over Eastern Kentucky at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU led by as many as 23 in the second half as it cruised to the win.
- The Dukes were led on Friday by 17 points each from Noah Freidel and Terrance Edwards. Edwards did so on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor, including a 4-for-4 performance from three that marked a career-high in made triples.
- Julien Wooden scored 16, Justin Amadi had 15 and Mezie Offurum had 13 to put five Dukes scoring in double figures. At least five players have scored in double figures in five different games this season and JMU is 5-0 in such instances.
- Graduate student Takal Molson sits as JMU’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points a game and reaching double figures in six of eight appearances. Molson, Edwards (12.3) and Vado Morse (12.0) all average at least a dozen points per game thus far.
- JMU is the top-ranked scoring offense in all of Division I, averaging 93.3 points per game in nine tilts.
- Amadi (.730), Offurum (.678), Edwards (.646) and Xavier Brown (.640) are all shooting above 60% with at least 25 field goal attempts. Amadi also sits as JMU’s all time shooting percentage leader (.670).
- On defense, the Dukes rank inside the top 10 nationally in a pair of categories – 9th in steals per game (11.1) and 10th in turnovers forced per game (20.0). JMU had 14 swipes and forced 30 total turnovers in a lopsided win at Buffalo on Nov. 12.
- After traveling to Chapel Hill to face off against then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 20, Tuesday night will mark the Dukes’ second matchup against a team ranked inside the top five by the Associated Press. This marks the first season since the 1981-82 campaign in which JMU will have two such matchups.
SCOUTING THE CAVALIERS
- After a rare NCAA Tournament miss last year, Virginia has started 7-0, winning its ACC opener 62-57 against Florida State Saturday.
- Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman each average 11.8 points per game, with Kadin Shedrick and Jayden Gardner averaging 11.3.
- Virginia is tied for 23rd in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 59.0 points per game this season.
SERIES HISTORY
- JMU won against its in-state foe for the first time in 12 games last season: a 52-49 triumph on Dec. 7, 2021 in front of a crowd of 8,439 fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the largest crowd to ever witness a basketball game in Harrisonburg. JMU held Virginia to just 14 points in the first half. Down one in the final stages, Molson made back-to-back jumpers to grab the lead and seal the win.
- Prior to that contest, the Cavaliers had won all 11 contests between the teams, including seven in Charlottesville.
Source link