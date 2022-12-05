Eighth child dies after Strep A diagnosis





At least eight children have now died in the UK after being diagnosed with Strep A. The latest attended Morelands Primary School in Portsmouth.

School officials are “absolutely devastated” by the loss. Headteacher Alison Syred-Paul today said: “Very tragically, we have learned of the death in recent days of a child who attended our school, who was also diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection. “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of one of our young pupils and offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the child’s family at this extremely sad time. “We ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

“We are working closely with public health authorities to ensure that the family, our pupils and staff receive support.” Ms Syred-Paul added that “as a precaution, we have also been raising awareness amongst parents, carers and our school community of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection”. UK Health Security Agency figures suggest that cases of Strep A are currently four times higher than normal among children aged between one and four. The body last week reported 851 cases of Strep A and scarlet fever compared to 186 for the preceding years. READ MORE: Royals ‘steeling’ ahead of Harry and Meghan documentary

“The bacteria we know causes a mild infection which is easily treated with antibiotics and in rare circumstances it can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness. “It is still uncommon but it’s important parents are on the lookout for symptoms. “But the NHS is well prepared to deal with situations like this, working with the UK Health Security Agency.” The UKHSA added that “investigations are… underway following reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract Group A strep infections in children over the past few weeks, which have caused severe illness”. It said there was currently “no evidence” that a new strain is circulating. The identity of the latest primary school child to die after being diagnosed with Strep A has not been publicly revealed.