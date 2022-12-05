Categories
Fit For Christmas' Amanda Kloots Reveals Why She 'Loved' The


Warning: spoilers are ahead for CBS’ Fit for Christmas movie.

CBS celebrated the festive season in a new way with Fit for Christmas, starring The Talk’s Amanda Kloots as Christmas-loving fitness instructor Audrey and holiday movie legend Paul Greene as charming businessman Griffin. Both were extremely driven… but their ultimate goals were unfortunately in complete opposition for most of the movie, and it was hard to guess how viewers could get a happy ending without one of the leads losing in a big way. Luckily, Fit for Christmas found a way to deliver the classic happy ending that Christmas movie fans expect, and Kloots has opened up about why she loved it. 



