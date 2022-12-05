For a few more days, half-price pets at Milan shelter

Quad-City families have another few days to adopt a shelter pet at half price.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is partnering with a national pet nonprofit to lower adoption fees for dogs and cats. The shelter at 724 2nd Ave. W. in Milan is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event with the goal of giving more animals a forever home.

Adoption fees for dogs and cats have been reduced by half to $50 and $20, respectively, through Dec. 10. The event began Dec. 1.

Center Executive Director Patti McRae said the organization previously applied to be a part of the program, and this was the first year they were accepted. She believes the half-price fees have helped them get more animals adopted, and an event they held this weekend was well-attended.

“It enables us to encourage people to come in and adopt,” McRae said. “We still have them fill out our adoption questionnaire … so it’s still the same process; it’s just that the fee is reduced because of the Bissell Pet Foundation.”

Between the shelter and the clinic that constitute the center and fostering, McRae said, they’re currently housing about 150 cats and 40 dogs.

The shelter hasn’t been shielded from economic turbulence. Costs have gone up because of inflation and supply-chain issues — from animal food to rent and utilities.

Items and food donated during this time are relied upon to get the shelter through the end of the year, McRae said. In addition to the incentive to help get animals adopted, the center has a donation tree set up in the Milan Hy-Vee, where people can pick up an ornament from the shelter tree and buy the item listed on it, which the shelter will fetch.

“Our monthly bills definitely have gone up because of inflation, so we’re very, very fortunate to have such a supportive community,” McRae said. “The media supports us, the people in this community, our donors, our volunteers. We’re so fortunate to have such a great base of people that really love animals and want to make sure that they’re taken care of.”