Gamefam 2022: Leading Metaverse Gaming Company Celebrates

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gamefam is the leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms reaching Gen Z audiences with live operated original games, virtual concerts, and experiences that connect brands with new audiences. With top-performing titles and branded experiences within Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, the company announced CY2022 as its most successful year yet achieving more than 275% year-over-year revenue growth and over 18 million daily global gameplay sessions. This further supports the company’s goal to create the next generation of super-hit franchises from within the metaverse.

“2022 has been a phenomenal year for us, which I could not be more proud of as it shows how talented our team is and the value we provide to our partners and communities,” said Joe Ferencz, CEO and founder of Gamefam. “We see endless opportunities to build engaging experiences that are authentic to the brands we’re partnering with and the communities they’re able to now reach, along with the portfolio of great games we’re creating and supporting from our developers.”

Gamefam kicked off this year announcing the close of its $25M Series A, led by Konvoy Ventures with participation from Play Ventures, Makers Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Galaxy Interactive. The capital was critical to invest in new creator partnerships, analytics and live ops tools, and advertising tech. The funds also helped to grow the Gamefam team to over 250 members, including native metaverse developers and designers, combined with seasoned veterans in production, corporate strategies, data science, marketing, and community. As the first and biggest professional Roblox game developer and publisher – and leading developer on Fortnite and Minecraft – Gamefam has made a significant investment and impact with its blockbuster titles and chart-topping experiences.

The company operates the largest network of titles on Roblox with its portfolio reaching over 20 billion lifetime visits, more than 500 million visits and 83 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the studio’s portfolio. Gamefam titles are played by over 1.5 million players on average every day in the U.S. alone.

Gamefam’s continued success with Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft players, plus global brands looking to enter the metaverse, drove the company’s consecutive revenue growth for the last 11 quarters. With a solid record for launching quality games and fun experiences that Roblox players consistently give the highest average player-rating, Gamefam received more nominations than any developer for this year’s prestigious “2022 Roblox Innovations Awards.” Robeats and Starving Artists won “Best Audio Design” and “The Builderman Award of Excellence” by community vote. Having a proven track record is why top brands and music artists choose to work with Gamefam when looking for an authentic and engaging metaverse experience.

2022 achievements with Gamefam titles include:

Sonic Speed Simulator quickly became the biggest game launch in Roblox history, surpassing 275K concurrent players in week one, attracting over 500M visits in its first four months

Gamefam growing portfolio reached over 20B lifetime gameplay sessions from top games including: Sonic Speed Simulator – #1 branded game Funky Friday – #1 music game Starving Artists – #1 art game Festival Tycoon – #1 branded music game A variety of top games across multiple genres: Weapon Fighting Simulator , Maple Hospital , Military Tycoon , Easy Obby , Ultra Power Tycoon , Hot Wheels Open World



Developed two of the three top rated Roblox concert experiences with The Chainsmokers concert experience (84.15% player rating) and 24KGolden Concert Experience (83.23%, player rating)

Delivered over 1.8B campaign engagements across more than 18 branded integrations and ad campaigns for top properties including: Doctor Strange, Paws of Fury, Kung Fu Panda, Monster Jam, Bakugan, Skechers, LOL Surprise, Beyblade, and Spin Master’s Pixo Bitz

Launched its Fortnite division with an experienced team responsible for creating over 40 of the most popular Fortnite Creative Mode maps and partnering with leading brands including Samsung, Puma, and the BBC’s Dr Who

Expanded its Minecraft portfolio with three of the top Minecraft servers that continue to attract over 150K gameplay sessions per month

In addition to successfully creating branded experiences that bring brands into the metaverse, Gamefam brought one of its most popular Roblox franchises – Twilight Daycare – out of the metaverse with the release of a toy line available at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

“We’ve got a very ambitious roadmap that will drive our future growth plans and expansion opportunities, and I can’t wait to share more soon,” said Ferencz. “Our experience and passion will continue to guide us and fuel our creative endeavors to serve the needs of our partners and our players in metaverse gaming.”

*Above data was sourced on RoMonitor, a dedicated Roblox analytics and data resource. Gamefam made a financial investment in RoMonitor in 2021 to help with added resources, however RoMonitor will continue to operate independently to serve as a reliable and objective resource to the Roblox community for the latest and most helpful information.