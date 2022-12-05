“Good Morning America” Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been

At this point, you’re probably very aware of the controversy surrounding GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged romantic relationship.
Last week, rumors swirled that T.J. and Amy have been romantically entangled for some time now, despite both being married to other people — attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue, respectively — since 2010.
Neither T.J. nor Amy have spoken publicly about any cheating allegations, or the status of their relationship(s) — but they did seem to allude to all the chatter during an episode of GMA3 last week.
And it doesn’t seem like this week has gotten off to a great start either, as Variety reports that both Amy and T.J. have been benched from appearing on-air for the time being.
The news was revealed during an editorial call with ABC News employees earlier today, as ABC News President Kim Godwin said the goings-on had become “an internal and external disruption,” and she “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”
Godwin also reportedly stressed that neither Amy nor T.J. had violated any company policy as of yet, so it sounds like in general their jobs are safe for now.
Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will co-host today’s GMA3 broadcast — but, beyond that, everything seems up in the air at the moment.
We’ll see what happens next! In the meantime, brush up on everything that’s happened so far right here.
