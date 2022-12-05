Half a million Britons missing out on DWP benefit worth £270 a

To qualify for Carer’s Allowance, people need to provide care for someone for 35 hours a week or more, among other eligibility rules. An additional £270 a month could make a big difference to people struggling amid the cost of living crisis. To qualify for this benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), people must not earn more than £132 a week.

Louise Yasities, elderly care expert at TakingCare Personal Alarms said people who don’t qualify might be eligible for Carer’s Credit instead.

She said: “Carer’s Credit is a National Insurance credit that helps bridge some of the gaps in a carers’ National Insurance record and helps towards your state pension.

“Claimants must care for someone for a minimum of 20 hours per week, with the credit allowing them to maintain caring responsibilities and still contribute to their State Pension, which is based on NI contributions.

“Carer’s Credit is still claimable even if the carer has a short break in caring. This can be up to 12 weeks.”