How old is Lloyd on ‘Yellowstone?’

One of the not-so-hidden gems of Yellowstone is the beloved ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce, played by the incredibly talented Forrie J. Smith. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted character is an integral part of the storyline, and the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch wouldn’t run smoothly without him. Lloyd has been part of some of the most beautiful and heartwrenching storytelling in the series so far, and season five brought with it a birthday celebration for the beloved character.

The episode, titled “Tall Drink of Water,” saw the ranch hands celebrating Lloyd’s birthday. Beth was unimpressed with a simple card game at the bunkhouse, so she suggested something a little different. Implying that everyone should go to a local bar to honor Lloyd the right way, she leads the charge with a smile, but things quickly turned sour. Of course, the ranch hands are no strangers to trouble, so they quickly jump into action at the first sign of it.

For most, it wouldn’t be an ideal celebration, but it all worked out for Lloyd. He knows the rough and tumble lifestyle well, and a scuffle is nothing new for our beloved character. So, how old is Lloyd after his recent celebration, and just what happened at that infamous birthday trip out? Let’s ride in.

How old is Lloyd Pierce?

Lloyd’s age was an intense topic of conversation when the ranch hands learned that it was his birthday in episode three of season five. Everyone knows he’s the oldest associate at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, but several of the cowboys believed him to be much older than he was. Colby and Ryan think Lloyd is turning 70, but Rip quickly corrects them.

Forrie J. Smith, the actor who plays Lloyd, is 63, so they kept his character’s age a bit closer to his in the series. How many candles did Lloyd blow out for his latest birthday celebration? The number is 58. That’s right, Lloyd isn’t turning 70 just yet; he’s not even hit the 60-year-old mark. He’s rugged, chiseled, and another year young as a newly crowned 58-year-old.

Speaking of age, it certainly is nothing but a number where Lloyd is concerned. He’s still one of the most potent ranch hands at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, still one of the first called upon when a job needs to be done, and still a treasured member of the Dutton crew. While not related by blood, he’s undoubtedly family where it counts.

What happened on Lloyd’s birthday in season five?

As we said before, Beth thought Lloyd deserved a proper celebration this year. When it became time to honor the cowboy, she rolled the group up and got them out to a local cowboy bar. Ryan was excited to go as his love interest was performing that night, and everyone else was thrilled to get a night out on the town.

Lloyd was ready to celebrate, too, but like Rip, he was also on guard. Being part of the Yellowstone means keeping a constant guard up, and no one plays that role better than the two seasoned ranch hands. Something that fans know by now is that trouble always finds the Duttons in some fashion, and during Lloyd’s birthday celebration, it started with Rip Wheeler.

A woman approached the handsome cowboy and was very blunt in her advances toward him. He politely told her that he was a married man, but she laughed and said she, too, was married. She asked him where his wife was, and Rip giggled as he pointed to Beth, who was staring them down. Hailey told Rip not to worry that she’d “handle” Beth, and Rip tried to warn her not to, but she floated on over toward Beth anyway. Fans saw Rip tell Lloyd it was time to pack up, and as the camera panned back toward Beth and Hailey, we saw the former hit the latter with a beer bottle.

Of course, it was evident that something was said in the time that transpired, but we wouldn’t find out what that was until later:

“I’m taking your husband home. You can come with us and watch, or he can tell you about it tomorrow.”

Those were fighting words, and Beth wasted no time letting Hailey know that she’d crossed a line. In addition to the beer bottle over the head, Beth kneed Hailey in the face. As they were outside the bar, she went over to Hailey, knocking her in the face once again. Some fans thought the reaction was a bit “overstated,” but you have to remember that Beth is vulnerable when it comes to Rip, and someone hitting on the one person in the world who makes her feel safe is never going to go over well for our favorite feisty Dutton.

Lloyd’s celebration came to a quick halt after that, but it looked like he enjoyed it. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Who plays Lloyd on Yellowstone?

Who breathes life into Lloyd Pierce? Actor Forrie J. Smith plays the cowboy with first-hand knowledge of life on a ranch. A cowboy through and through, Smith knows a thing or two about roping and riding. He also knows what it means to work and live with honor, dignity, and pride, and he does so with courage and respect for what exists around him.

At the Yellowstone, that means respecting the Dutton family, honoring what John says, and ensuring anyone he encounters that his most important job is protecting the ranch and the family that owns it. He’s a respected member of the ranch, and he’s almost become an honorary Dutton. There’s something special about his bond with Rip and John, the way the rest of the ranch hands look up to him.

Smith brings a lot of respect and adoration to the job, and just as it’s not his first rodeo as a ranch hand, it’s not his first rodeo on a beloved series. Smith has acted in everything from Lucky Luke to Better Call Saul and Midnight, Texas, but fans love him most as Lloyd in Yellowstone; it almost seems the role was created specifically for him.

While Lloyd has certainly faced troubles on the ranch and had heartbreaking moments that were almost hard to watch (yes, we mean that fight with Rip), fans can’t get enough of his joy and happy moments, and we hope there are many more on the horizon. Yellowstone airs new episodes Sunday nights on Paramount.