How TMNT Can Give Its New Generation of Turtles the Perfect Names

TMNT: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years will introduce readers to a new generation of Ninja Turtles, but how will this new quartet get their names?

Set to be released next month, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years will serve an encore presentation of the critically acclaimed continuity of The Last Ronin, and see a new foursome of turtles emerge from the rubble of the post-apocalyptic landscape. Led by Casey Marie Jones amidst the backdrop of a world still recovering from the iron grip of the now-fallen Foot Clan, these turtles will be appearing juxtaposed to their past iteration in a dual narrative meant to flesh out the brutal world of The Last Ronin. However, the question remains: what names will this new team take?

It’s a more complicated question than it appears. The original turtles famously carry the names of four great Italian Renaissance period artists: Leonardo Di Vinci, Raphael Sanzio da Urbino, Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni and Donatello di Niccolò di Betto Bardi. The new generation, briefly pictured at the end of The Last Ronin #5 as tiny baby turtles being tended to by Jones, would likely take their names from similar sources, that being major figures from the art world. But then the question becomes, which period of art, and which artist, best fit the bill?

The most obvious choice would be a group of artists from a future period in art. Given that the previous group of turtles was named for artists who only tangentially were acquainted with each other, a possibility for a “Modernist” group of artists might be something like Picasso, Monet, Kandinsky and Renoir, namely the most famous of the Impressionist/Expressionist movements (aside from Vincent Van Gogh, whom it might not be in the best taste to name a martial artist vigilante after). However, the foursome at least tacitly recall that other famous 20th Century quartet, the Beatles, and so perhaps John, Paul, George and Ringo might prove to be more fitting than simply continuing the artist tradition.





A Question of Taste

Given the tenor of the previous series, the Modernist angle makes sense. The Last Ronin was marked with sudden and drastic changes in the art style as the narrative unfolded, meant to reflect Michelangelo’s fractured psyche. Similarly, artists such as Picasso and Kandinsky were known for their evolution over time, gradually moving further from realism into more psychologically abstract territory. This discipline, however, could easily be applied to the Fab Four as well, as The Beatles’ experimenting nature saw their music become more impressionist as well, eventually changing the course of popular music forever. TMNT creator Kevin Eastman took many risks in the scripting in the first series, and will be returning along with longtime writer Tom Waltz (with Ben Bishop also returning on art.)

Whatever the outcome, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years #1 goes on sale January 25th from IDW Publishing.

