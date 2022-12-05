Louise Richardson: ‘I do wish our students were more resilient

Britons have a love-hate relationship with Oxford university. It designed a Covid-19 vaccine, yet oozes academic feuds. It represents aspiration, yet the left see it as elitist and the right as woke. Its attempts to portray itself as a modern university — which needs more public support — jar with the medieval architecture and formal dinners.

Of the 13 postwar prime ministers who undertook higher education, only one did not go to Oxford. Yet Oxford’s academics, who often lead the world, receive potshots from politicians, who usually do not.

Dame Louise Richardson has faced all of this with a direct style that some colleagues find no-nonsense, others find abrasive. When she steps down as vice-chancellor this month, she can claim to leave the university on a high. “We have exploded the myth that Oxford can’t change,” she says, seated in her imposing, impersonal office in the city centre.

Oxford has been named the world’s top university by Times Higher Education in each of Richardson’s seven years in charge. The vice-chancellor, whose academic influence is limited, can’t take credit for that. But she has overseen a financial reset. Faced with a public funding squeeze, Oxford took advantage of low interest rates in 2017, raising £750mn in 100-year bonds, yielding 2.54 per cent. It has also received its “largest gift since the Renaissance” — £185mn from private equity billionaire Stephen Schwarzman — and created a new graduate college with £80mn from the Reuben brothers. It has also struck a £4bn property deal with Legal & General.

Meanwhile, state-school pupils now make up two-thirds of Oxford’s undergraduate admissions, and ethnic minority students make up one-quarter. But controversy is never far away. Undergraduate applications to Oxford have increased by about a quarter since 2016, while the number accepted has remained around 3,300 a year. Private schools complain they are losing out.

Should wealthy parents now choose state schools, if they want the best chance of their children getting in? “The vast majority of people don’t have that choice . . . My advice to parents is just to get the best education they can for their children, and to encourage their passion for their subject. And if they get into Oxford or Cambridge, that’s wonderful, but there are many other great universities in the country.” So parents shouldn’t opt for state schools? “Having been state educated myself my entire career, I did send my children to private schools because I wanted them to have the best education they could get.”

Before becoming an administrator, Richardson was a researcher on terrorism. Does her resilience come from exposure to the worst of humanity? “Oh no, it comes from my childhood, one of seven kids in a rough-and-tumble place.” She grew up in rural Ireland, and wrote that, after the Bloody Sunday massacre, she’d have joined the IRA “in a heartbeat” if they’d have allowed her. She had changed her mind on violence by the time she reached Trinity College Dublin, but still felt that the academic depiction of terrorists “as one-dimensional bad guys was so oversimplified that it couldn’t be right”.

Her 2006 book What Terrorists Want argued that George W Bush’s war on terror was “doomed to failure”, likening it to using “a tank to catch a field mouse”. She argued that the US could have learnt from other countries. It should have demanded that the Taliban hand Osama bin Laden to an international tribunal and flooded the Middle East with documentaries about the Muslims who died in the 9/11 attacks. How would today’s geopolitics be different if it had done? Would relations between the US, Russia and China be fundamentally different? “There’s so many hypotheticals there, you couldn’t possibly carry that out.”

We lose money on every student we admit, and we lose money on almost every research tranche we take . . . The language of customers has no place in a university

In 2009 Richardson became the first female principal at the University of St Andrews. She arrived at Oxford in January 2016, the first female vice-chancellor, warning soon after that the university faced “slow but definite decline” if it didn’t centralise back-office functions of departments and colleges. She managed to implement only limited changes. “There’s no doubt that we are administratively deeply inefficient, and that is a financial drag. But it’s a price our academics and colleges want to pay for their own autonomy.” Leadership is part patience, part impotence. “You ask academics to do something, they say, ‘Why?’”

She once said that she was “embarrassed” that Oxford had educated the Brexit supporter Michael Gove. Why have so many British prime ministers, including Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, gone to Oxford? “There’s an element of self-selection. We attract ambitious students with an interest in public life.” Once they arrive, their skills are honed by the tutorial system and debating societies like the Oxford Union. Critics say that Oxford’s culture promotes bluffing over substance. Do would-be leaders get a serious education? “One can’t generalise.”

At St Andrews, Richardson was unable to join the local male-only golf club. At Oxford, she feared being shut out by her Irish nationality: before the EU referendum, she applied for British citizenship. Yet Brexit has so far brought less change than expected. “We haven’t seen the mass movement of academics away from Oxford . . . We have seen a very significant drop in EU students [from 8 per cent to 4 per cent of undergraduate admissions]. Research funding is the area we’ve always been most worried about, and that remains a really deep concern.”

Some academics are channelling their EU research grants via EU universities, to Oxford’s disadvantage. “Twenty years from now, we’ll look back and see the results of this gradual erosion of our links with European research. Even though the impact hasn’t been as great or as fast as I anticipated, I see it as entirely negative for us.”

US universities offer more funded research positions and higher salaries: in Richardson’s time, Oxford has poached academics from Yale and Cornell, but not Harvard. Her own pay, £459,000 a year, has been criticised. Is it sustainable for administrators’ pay to increase, while lecturers are striking over pensions? “I would really love to avoid talking about that,” she sighs.

Politicians frame universities as economic drivers. Should British universities be educating fewer humanities students and more scientists? “I really regret the tendency to equate the value of an education with the size of the salary of the graduate. Our medics will figure out how to lengthen our lives, but it’s the humanities that will make those longer lives worth living.”

She rejects the idea of universities as businesses. “We lose money on every student we admit, and we lose money on almost every research tranche we take . . . The language of customers has no place in a university.” Tuition fees paid by British undergraduates represent less than 5 per cent of the central university’s income; they cover less than half the cost of those students’ education.

Is this sustainable? “The question is, will we continue to have some of the best universities in the world in this country? That’s an open question . . . The basic model of not adequately funding research or teaching is really a problem. And a very burdensome regulation that has no discernible impact on improving what we do.”

Oxford depends on commercial partnerships and philanthropy. Richardson helped to negotiate with AstraZeneca the distribution of Oxford’s Covid vaccine. Since AstraZeneca declared the end of the pandemic a year ago, Oxford has received some royalties from vaccine sales in wealthy countries. Are the royalties significant? “Not really, no.” In its first year, the Oxford vaccine saved an estimated 6.3mn lives worldwide. “What’s interesting is that I don’t think any company would ever again do what AstraZeneca did, because they didn’t get any credit whatsoever. I’ve been deeply disappointed in that. We could have done a deal with them where they charged ten times what they charged, and I don’t think it would have sold very differently.”

On the spot Will there be a united Ireland in your lifetime? No. Is it easier to be Irish in Britain or in the US? Much easier in the US. Was George W Bush a worse president than Donald Trump? No, I don’t think there’s a worse president than Trump.

She has warned against the “cancellation” of benefactors, whether the colonialist Cecil Rhodes or the opioid-seller Mortimer Sackler. Oxford has not renamed its Sackler library. Is that because of a contract or a decision? “I honestly don’t know. It hasn’t been discussed.” Why not? “Pick a building!” We are sitting in the Clarendon building. “The Earl of Clarendon! What did he do?! Are we going to go rifling through his life, and say oops we didn’t like something he did?” This somehow fails to engage with how recent the devastation caused by Sackler is, or the fact that Imperial College London, the Tate gallery group and others have removed the family name.

Richardson wants more free speech. “I worry that academics will be afraid to take public positions because they just don’t want to submit themselves to the pillory that is social media . . . I do wish our students were more resilient about not feeling undone by nasty remarks thrown at them.”

At Oxford, Richardson, 64, has been apart from her husband, a doctor in Massachusetts. They have seen each other every month, less in the pandemic: “not optimal”. Her advice to others in similar situations? “Make the most of it . . . [When together] we never had to discuss who did the shopping. We did it together. It was fun.” Her next job is in the US, at the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Halfway through the interview, Richardson seems exasperated at the breadth of my questions. “This is not going the way I was expecting at all, I have to tell you!” When our time is up, she expresses bewilderment at what I’ll make of her remarks. But after seven years, she surely knows how much of national life Oxford touches — how many of our collective insecurities it must bear.