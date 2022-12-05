‘Major incident’ declared as blaze causes train cancellations

A large fire broke out at a derelict factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 9pm Monday night.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) has declared a “major incident” in Wolverhampton and sent 20 appliances to tackle the blaze.

WMFS also said it had sent two hydraulic platforms to deal with the “large fire” and urged people to avoid the area due to oncoming emergency services.

Local residents have been urged to keep all windows and doors shut.

Firefighters were alerted about the blaze at around 9pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, WMFS said the “entire factory” was involved in the fire.

In an update published at 11.10pm, WMFS revealed: “We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200metres by 200metres.

“All nearby trains have been stopped, and a full evacuation of the site has taken place.

“Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance.

“Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal.

“Colleagues from Network Rail are utilising their thermal imaging drone to provide us with an aerial view of the incident, to help inform operational decisions.”

Wolverhampton Police added: “We’re supporting West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene of this major fire.

“Road closures are in place and we need people to stay away from the area.”

West Midlands Railway also revealed that the fire, which is located next to the track, has caused cancellations to services at Wolverhampton.

Disruption is expected to continue for “most of the rest of the evening”.

However, valid tickets will be accepted with Midland Metro and NXWM buses between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

