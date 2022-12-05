Make pet safety a priority this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – With Christmas festivities ramping up, it’s important to keep the health of your pets in mind.

Christmas is a lot of fun with holiday parties, decorations and tons of food, but all of these things can be overwhelming or potentially dangerous for your pet.

“The biggest thing around the holiday is just making sure that your pet is going to be comfortable with any new situation that’s going on,” explained Cody Costra

Public Relations Manager at the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region and adds people might want to make some adjustments to make sure that their holiday is pet friendly.

When it comes to decorating your home, make sure you are not putting out toxic plants such as holly, ivy, mistletoe, or poinsettias.

“Make sure your tree is secure and make sure ornaments are out of the reach of your pets. So, you don’t want your cat jumping i the tree and knocking it over, you don’t want your dog bumping into it,” said Costra. If you light a festive candle, make sure it’s never left unattended, “candles and wires are also a big thing for decorations. You don’t want any paws getting burned or shocked.”

When it comes to feeding your pet table scraps, it’s probably best to stick to their regular diet. “So, there are some foods that are okay for your pets. You can give them meat as long as they don’t have any bones in it, you don’t want to cause any splintering, and then you’ll want to avoid any desserts. Chocolate is a big one that’s poisonous for pets. Yeast can cause bloating, so those are some things to avoid. Also, things like raisins, grapes, garlic, onions, all of those are good to avoid giving to your pets for the holidays this year,” said Costra.

If you plan on hosting a holiday party, make sure you tell your guests a head of time that you have a pet and provide a safe space they can retreat to if they become too overwhelmed.

“A big thing for the holidays this year to be proactive. Make sure you know your normal vet’s hours for the holidays season and their phone number, have it ready to go, and the local emergency vet clinic just in case something happens and you have to go somewhere on Christmas morning. Just make sure you have all that information ready and available,” said Costra.

