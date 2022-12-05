Microphone-equipped toilet will detect diseases and give you

Cholera is caused by the vibrio cholerae bacteria
Cholera is a diarrheal illness caused by an infection in the
intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. Although the infection is often mild, in
some cases it can be life threatening. According to the Center for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC),
about one in 10 people with cholera will experience severe symptoms, which can
include thirst, restlessness, and diarrhea.
Signs of dehydration while a patient has diarrhea could also
be a warning that someone has cholera. The signs include rapid heart rate and
low blood pressure. People with cholera can experience extreme dehydration,
which can lead to kidney failure and death.
In order for patients to be treated for cholera, they must
know that they have the disease first. However, it can be a sensitive and difficult
task to monitor bowel diseases, such as cholera. Maia Gatlin, a research
engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology, created a way to use artificial
intelligence to detect diarrhea. She calls her presentation The Feces
Thesis: Using Machine Learning to Detect Diarrhea.
A noninvasive microphone sensor can detect disease in bowels
Gatlin will be presenting her thesis and the sensor tool
today, Dec. 5, at the annual Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, explaining
her findings on how machine learning can be used to detect diseases in the
bowel. She uses a noninvasive microphone sensor to identify bowel diseases,
without necessarily collecting identifiable information, meaning the AI can determine
the infection without having to be examined in a medical facility to collect additional
data.
Source link