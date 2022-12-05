Netflix’s Harry and Meghan show: Trailer, release date, more





(Pocket-lint) – The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is here.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce content through their production studio Archewell. The agreement included documentaries, movies, scripted shows, children’s content – and even a docuseries starring the Sussexes themselves. On 1 December, Netflix finally released a trailer for the upcoming series, simply titled Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan docuseries: What to know

Harry and Meghan is an upcoming six-part documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to Page Six, Netflix has been working on the project for some time, filming the couple in their Montecito home and on their September 2021 trip to New York City.

The studio hadn’t confirmed it was working on a docuseries until it released a trailer in December 2022. When asked why they made the reality show, Harry says in the trailer: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan then adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Here is how Netflix described Harry and Meghan in its press statement:

“At its core, their relationship looks like many others: They met, had a whirlwind romance, fell in love, got married, had children, and built a life based on shared values and mutual support of each other’s work and ambitions. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before.

Harry and Meghan is an unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family. The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.”





Harry and Meghan docuseries: Release date

According to People, Harry and Megan will be available to stream sometime in December 2022 – although this hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. Page Six reported the docuseries will release on 8 December, but this date is not official yet.

Harry and Meghan docuseries: Where to watch

The new series will stream exclusively on Netflix. It’s part of the Sussexes multi-year deal with Netflix in which their production company, Archewell Productions, will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.





Harry and Meghan docuseries: Cast and crew

Harry and Meghan will heavily showcase Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, naturally. But the series includes commentary from close friends and family members, many of whom have never spoken publicly of what they’ve witnessed, and from historians on the royal family’s relationship with the press. The docuseries is directed by Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

In an interview with Variety, Meghan spoke bout working with Garbus, director of 2012’s Love, Marilyn: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story -a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she says. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Executive producers include Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, and Mala Chapple.

Harry and Meghan docuseries: Trailers

There is only one trailer so far for Harry and Meghan. The one-minute clip features never-before-seen photos of the ex-royals, including images from the couple’s wedding reception and from Meghan’s pregnancy. The trailer also shows Harry and Meghan in confessionals. Over a still of Meghan crying into her hands, we hear Harry say, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.

Across six episodes, the series will explore Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship and what led to their exit from the royal family.

