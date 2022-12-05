PAUL’S PETS: Meet “Drago” the dog up for adoption at the Humane

This week, Paul Barys has another adoptable pet from the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.

Meet Drago, an American Pit Bull and Terrier mix who is looking for his forever home!

Drago is a six-month-old boy and is ready to find a family ahead of the holidays.

If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.

