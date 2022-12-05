Categories US PDAX-backed startup accelerator A-Labs launches US$10M Web3 fund Post author By Google News Post date December 5, 2022 No Comments on PDAX-backed startup accelerator A-Labs launches US$10M Web3 fund Add your investment information {{name}} Stage Size Date {{round}} {{amount}} {{date}} You are part of this round Were you a part of this investment round? No Yes Add me to this round This company hasn’t added any fundings yet. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Accelerator, ALabs, fund, launches, PDAXbacked, Startup, US10M, Web3 By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Louise Richardson: ‘I do wish our students were more resilient → FBI special agent found not guilty of attempted murder in Metro Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.