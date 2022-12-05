Person got ‘dangerously close’ to RAF helicopter when retrieving





The RAF has issued a stern warning after a person recently “came dangerously close” to a Chinook helicopter when trying retrieve a personal item that had been dislodged by downwash. RAF Odiham is an Air Force station located just south of the village of Odiham in Hampshire and is home to the RAF’s heavy lift helicopter, the Chinook. It took to its Twitter page – followed by 17,000 people – earlier today to issue an “Important Safety Announcement” across three tweets on the social media platform.

The Hampshire-based RAF station revealed a person got too close to an aircraft while attempting to retrieve a personal item that had been dislodged by “downwash”. This is the change in direction of air deflected by the aerodynamic action of a helicopter rotor blade that is in motion during a part of the process of producing lift for the Chinook. RAF Odiham warned such situations can impact “operational training objectives” because crews may think twice about taking off if nearby people are at risk of being hit by “downwash debris”. It advised people to be cautious when observing any aircraft and to keep a safe distance from the landing zone.

The RAF station tweeted: “Being in close proximity to Chinooks operating in confined areas places you and the crews at increased risk from downwash related incidents. “Recently an individual came dangerously close to an aircraft whilst attempting to retrieve a personal item that had been dislodged by downwash. “These situations can hamper our operational training objectives, as the crews are reluctant to take off if bystanders are at risk for downwash debris. “Please be safe when observing our aircraft out and about, and always remain a safe distance away from the landing zone.” READ MORE: UK to be smothered in snow as bone-chilling -10C Arctic blast hits

The Chinook, built by Boeing, is a large tandem rotor helicopter operated by the RAF since it first came into service in March 1980. This fleet – 72 of which have been built with a further 16 more in the pipeline – is the largest outside the US and have been used in the Falklands War, the Balkans, Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The Chinook, which provides heavy-lift support and transport across all branches of the British Armed Forces, generally measures a massive 98ft in length, can travel at speeds of 183mph and has a main rota area of 5,655 sq ft. It can carry between three and four crew members (pilot, co-pilot, one or two air loadmasters depending on aircraft role) and has capacity for 55 soldiers and equipment. The huge helicopter is expected to remain in RAF service until the 2040s. DON’T MISS

RAF Odiham’s mission statement is to “deliver and sustain Chinook and Special Forces aviation operations world-wide, in order to support UK defence missions and tasks”. The RAF describes the station as a “frontline support helicopter base working within the Joint Helicopter Command”. It is primarily responsible for “providing rapid mobility world-wide for the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force in support of Defence Missions and tasks”. RAF Odiham is home to the UK Chinook Force and operates three Chinook squadrons and one Army Air Corps (AAC) Lynx squadron.