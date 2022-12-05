Reports of ‘explosion’ at Glasgow Christmas market





A Christmas market has been cordoned off by police following reports of an explosion this morning, December 5. It comes as a gas canister exploded in the busy Glasgow city centre area at around 11am, injuring two people, with the area remaining cordoned off while police investigate.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service are currently in attendance at St Enoch Square, Glasgow Live reports. It has been confirmed that two people were handed over into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Their condition is not yet known. The St Enoch Subway station was temporarily closed in the aftermath of the incident. Transport chiefs have now tweeted to say the north entrance has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an explosion involving a gas canister at St Enoch Square in Glasgow around 11am on Monday, 5 December. “Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area has been closed off while work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners around 11am on Monday, 5 December to reports of a gas explosion within the Christmas Market at St Enoch Square, Glasgow. “Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene. “Two casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.” Express Online has contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.

