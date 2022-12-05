Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are in the same team for the World Tennis League and they talked about tactics ahead of the event.

The screenshot of the conversation was shared on social media by Aryna Sabalenka and it contains some hilarious parts with Badosa hoping for Novak Djokovic to carry the team to success. Team Falcons consists of the occasional doubles partners and Djokovic and Dimitrov.

We bring you the transcript of the conversation below. Sabalenka opened with: Hey girl, how is your stay in Dubai? What’s your plan for the next weeks?

Badosa responded: Hey girl. Very good, how about you? How’s pre-season going? Congrats for the WTA finals, you deserve it. Pre-season and getting ready for the WTL here in Dubai. I heard it’s going to be amazing.





Sabalenka then said: Thank you. Well, you know how the preseason usually goes. Yes, can’t wait to play there, especially in one team with my soulmate on tour (meaning you).

And Badosa responded: We have a great team, Grigor and Novak. And of course the best, you.

And then Sabalenka once more: The best is Novak. I hope he does everything and we’ll rest.