Santa Sena Border Crossing Spotlights Call of Duty: Modern

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had a pretty great selection of maps at launch. Each of Modern Warfare 2‘s 10 launch maps offers a unique layout and distinct environment. From Farm 18’s central maze structure and its outer sniping positions to Breenbergh Hotel’s open lobby and spacious hallways, each of Modern Warfare 2‘s maps has something different to offer, and a good few of them will go down as some of the most memorable maps in Call of Duty history. But there’s one map that’s going to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Named “Santa Sena Border Crossing,” this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map has gained a lot of notoriety over the last few weeks. Gaining instant infamy just a day after release, Santa Sena Border Crossing is an absolute chore to play on, with constantly exploding cars, and vantage points that often result in instant deaths from across the map. Santa Sena Border Crossing may not be the worst map in Call of Duty history, but it does highlight Modern Warfare 2‘s visibility issues.

RELATED: How Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Battle Pass Compares to Other Battle Royales





Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing Highlights a Big Issue

For a while now, Call of Duty has had a bit of a visibility issue. With most of the series’ maps adopting a more neutral, gray color palette, it can often be difficult to spot enemy targets against these darker backdrops. Modern Warfare 2‘s Santa Sena Border Crossing map acts as the perfect example of this issue. A map set on a blocked highway, Santa Sena Border Crossing has two main lanes. On one side of the map, there’s a large lane that’s littered with cars, vans, and buses, and on the other side of the map, there’s a small lane that’s also littered with vehicles. The two lanes are bisected by a tunnel that stretches across the map.

Put simply, it’s extremely difficult to see enemies against Santa Sena Border Crossing’s scenery. With the vast majority of these vehicles being muted colors, often a dark gray, black, or brown, it’s hard to see enemy players advancing. This is because the vast majority of Operator skins also adopt a similar dark color palette. This leads to the whole map looking extremely washed out, with barely any natural light reflecting off surfaces.

The layout of Santa Sena Border Crossing also causes some visibility issues. Unlike other maps where there are just a handful of cars blocking a path, Santa Sena Border Crossing has many, all of which are thrown at awkward angles, creating maze-like pathways on the road. Essentially creating tunnels that lack any cover, it’s easy to get forced into a pathway that leads straight to the enemy, an enemy which the player probably can’t see. These winding pathways also make it very difficult to spot any traps or gadgets on the ground, which can lead to some infuriating deaths.

Though it’s certainly the game’s worst offender, Santa Sena Border Crossing isn’t the only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map in which visibility is an issue. The aforementioned Farm 18 map, for instance, suffers from similar problems, with a color palette that uses a lot of washed-out greens and grays. From a distance, it can be pretty hard to spot enemy players against Farm 18’s dull backgrounds. Las Almas Mercado, on the other hand, is a good example of a map that has good visibility. With plenty of light blue, pink, and red walls, enemy players can be spotted easily on Las Almas Mercado, with their dark silhouettes standing out against the brighter backdrop.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: The Best Perk Packages For Warzone 2