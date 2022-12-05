Spoiler-free hints and clues for Wordle 535 on December 6

If you’ve been keeping up with the daily Wordle puzzles lately, then you’ll be aware of how tricky they’ve been. Wordle 535 continues this trend, providing long-time fans with another tough nut to crack. Fortunately, this is where Express Online comes in. We’ve put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you figure out the answer to Wordle 535 for December 6. Good luck!

The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is every bit as tough as it sounds.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 535 hints, check out the latest clues for the December 6 puzzle below…