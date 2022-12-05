Strep A patient’s mum issues warning to other parents over

A mother of a Strep A patient has issued a warning to other parents after her son’s horrific experience with the illness. Five-year-old George Higham was photographed by his mother, Jenna, battling Strep A.
His mother is now urging parents to take their child to A&E if they think they might have the infection.
Jenna, 24, from Sutton-on-Sea in Lincolnshire, told the Mirror that her GP misdiagnosed her son’s symptoms as thrush.
However, she went on to seek further assistance as she was sure he needed hospital treatment by dialling 111.
George was diagnosed with Group A Strep.
JUST IN: Pupils ‘stressed’ and ‘desperate’ after school bans toilet trips during lessons
The infection, known as iGAS, has killed six children since September.
Looking back to last August’s episode at Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Jenna revealed: “It was such a frightening time.
“He developed a heart murmur because he was so ill and he was screaming in agony from the pains in his legs.
“They couldn’t get a drip in him because he was thrashing about so much, so he was given intramuscular antibiotics.”
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t look happy!’ Gordon Brown appears gutted as England’s Three Lions smash Senegal
Source link