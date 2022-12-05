Strep A patient’s mum issues warning to other parents over

A mother of a Strep A patient has issued a warning to other parents after her son’s horrific experience with the illness. Five-year-old George Higham was photographed by his mother, Jenna, battling Strep A.

His mother is now urging parents to take their child to A&E if they think they might have the infection.

Jenna, 24, from Sutton-on-Sea in Lincolnshire, told the Mirror that her GP misdiagnosed her son’s symptoms as thrush.

However, she went on to seek further assistance as she was sure he needed hospital treatment by dialling 111.

George was diagnosed with Group A Strep.

