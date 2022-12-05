Suella Braverman plans tough crackdown on migrant crisis

New laws being considered by the Government constitute the toughest crackdown yet on asylum seekers. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to tackle the small boat crisis.
She said the number of people risking perilous Channel crossings was “wholly unacceptable and unsustainable” and that ministers would “comprehensively” tackle the issue.
Ms Braverman made the comments in a foreword to a Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) think tank report.
It calls for a 20,000-person annual limit on the numbers coming here through resettlement routes. She warned: “The British public are fair-minded, tolerant and generous in spirit. But we are fed up with the continued flouting of our laws and immigration rules to game our asylum system.
“And we’ve had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. This must end. Saying so is not xenophobic or anti-immigration. It is the reality acknowledged and felt by the vast majority of the British public. To pretend otherwise is to insult them.”
She and PM Rishi Sunak are finalising a plan to “deliver the operational and legislative changes necessary to comprehensively tackle this problem”.
As well as a statutory immigration cap, the CPS recommends changes to human rights laws to allow detention and offshoring.
Report author Nick Timothy, a former adviser to Theresa May, said: “We need a completely different approach. If human rights laws prevent us from securing our border, we must be prepared to change those laws and if necessary leave the European Convention on Human Rights.”
More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year. Last year it was 28,526, while in 2020 just over 8,000 arrived.
A CPS poll found 74 percent of voters think the Government is handling the Channel crisis badly.
The majority of voters (68 percent) said the UK should be able to deport those who break the law, irrespective of human rights laws. Only 18 percent said it should not.
Ms Braverman said she did not agree with everything in the report but called it “a vital, necessary contribution to the debate about what can be done to tackle crossings”.
The think tank recommends making it impossible to claim asylum here after travelling from a safe country and barring migrants who enter illegally from ever settling in Britain.
And it urges ministers to look for deals with other countries while the Rwanda processing plan is stalled.
Co-author Karl Williams said the approach could save £8billion over five years and significantly cut the number of migrants entering illegally. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has indicated that barring people from safe countries – such as Albania, the root of a recent surge in arrivals – from claiming asylum was among the measures being considered.
He said the Government was also looking to tighten the rules on student visas, particularly in relation to bringing family members with them.
A spokeswoman for the Migrant Help charity called for “a humane asylum process”.”
Meanwhile, temporary tent-style housing has been erected for migrants at the Manston processing centre in Kent. A photo shows buildings added due to growing pressure for space.
