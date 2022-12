Czech Marketa Vondrousova won against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Monday afternoon.

Vondrousova, ranked No 97, will play the winner of the match between qualifier Joanna Garland and Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 7 seed, next.

Trélazé WTA 125, other first-round results (Arena Loire, USD 115.000, most recent results first):