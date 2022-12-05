The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release: Fans set for long wait

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale came to an explosive conclusion on Hulu back in November with heartbreaking separations and jaw-dropping reunions. Therefore, it’s inevitable fans are itching to see how season six will address the ongoing June (played by Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) feud as well as Gilead’s future.

However, a new report from SpoilerTV has suggested that those hoping for a 2023 release could be in for some disappointing news.

Moss’s work diary away from The Handmaid’s Tale was always going to look rather busier after she landed a role in FX series, The Veil, earlier this year.

The Veil promises to be an unmissable limited series with Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight at the helm and Moss leading the show on-screen.

However, according to the newly released scheduling report, The Veil won’t begin production until spring next year.

