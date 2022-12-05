This Week’s Andover Area Events

ANDOVER, MA — Want for a family outing? Patch has you covered, we’re showcasing several events and happenings taking place this week in Andover. Here’s a roundup of local events coming up in the area this week.

Featured Event: Sweet Baby James: The #1 James Taylor Tribute

When: Thursday, December 8th at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 8th at 8:00 p.m. Where: Larcom Theatre

Larcom Theatre What: #1 James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese visits from Nashville with his acclaimed Sweet Baby James show. Join us for the timeless music of the 6-time Grammy winner, with a performance you have to hear to believe. Using only his guitar and spot-on vocals, Griese brings you th… Learn More

Featured Event: Sweet Baby James: The #1 James Taylor Tribute (Lisa Crowell)

Featured Event: Music for All – A Holiday Celebration

When: Friday, December 9th at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9th at 8:00 p.m. Where: Larcom Theatre

Larcom Theatre What: From Carnegie Hall to the Larcom Theatre with Special Guest Máiréad Nesbitt Freda World Music, a new and exciting international pop-opera crossover group, presents their performance of original songs and classical arias from Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, and and others in their holid… Learn More

Featured Event: Music for All – A Holiday Celebration (Lisa Crowell)

Free 5-Day Email Course: MA Wills & Trusts

When: Friday, December 9th at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9th at 8:00 p.m. Where: Lessons start day after you enroll

Lessons start day after you enroll What: Learn the basics of MA Estate Planning in just 5 days. A free and 5-day email course to demystify estate planning. It’s not that complicated. SEND ME FREE LESSONS Learn More

West Middle School Drama presents Elf Jr.

When: Friday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. Where: West Middle School

West Middle School What: Andover residents will embrace their inner “elf” when West Middle School students present their production of Elf The Musical JR., it was announced today by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring 68 6th – 8th graders premieres on Decemb… Learn More

Events This Weekend

Featured Event: Christmas Festival of Trees

When: Saturday, December 10th at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 9:00 a.m. Where: St. Theresa’s Catholic Church

St. Theresa’s Catholic Church What: During the two-festival, members of our community and surrounding towns can stroll through our forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and place purchased raffle tickets in corresponding boxes to take a chance to win a favorite tree. Also, during your visit, you can st… Learn More

Featured Event: Christmas Festival of Trees (Michele Barrette)

Featured Event: 599 Open Studios

When: Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. Where: 599 Studios open studios 599 Canal Street Lawrence Ma. Lorenzo building

599 Studios open studios 599 Canal Street Lawrence Ma. Lorenzo building What: OPEN STUDIO: featuring 20 artists. For one day Saturday December 10 at 599 Canal Street 10-4.First and second floor. Painters, printmakers, photographers. Demonstrations throughout the day. Holiday Gifts. Free. parking behind the building. 599 Canal Street. Handicap accessible. Learn More

Featured Event: Studio Two – An Early Beatles Tribute

When: Saturday, December 10th at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 8:00 p.m. Where: Larcom Theatre

Larcom Theatre What: Studio Two is a headlining Beatles tribute band, comprised of Berklee Alumni who focus on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles – the early years (1962-1966.) Choosing from a catalog of number one hit songs from their club and touring performances, Studio Two capt… Learn More

Featured Event: Studio Two – An Early Beatles Tribute (Lisa Crowell)

Clay Art Studio Sale at Essex Art Center

When: Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. Where: Essex Art Center 56 Island St Lawrence Ma

Essex Art Center 56 Island St Lawrence Ma What: Ceramic Art Sale: featuring artwork of 15 student and faculty artists. One day only Saturday December 10 from 10-6pm at Essex Art Center the main galleries at EAC will also be open during the sale to visit. Wonder works by local artists find that perfect holiday gift for your… Learn More

SAT Diagnostic Testing for Students on an IEP or a 504 Plan

When: Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. Where: Live-Online

Live-Online What: Sign up to take a Practice SAT live-online with a certified proctor. Parents and students will receive a detailed item-analysis feedback report and a test preparation referral. This event is for students on an IEP / 504 plan who will use time-and-a-half extended time when taki… Learn More

West Middle School Drama Club Presents Elf Jr.

When: Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m. Where: West Middle School

West Middle School What: Andover residents will embrace their inner “elf” when West Middle School students present their production of Elf The Musical JR., it was announced today by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring 68 6th – 8th graders premieres on Decem… Learn More

Jingle Bell Half Marathon & 5K

When: Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. Where: Northern Essex Community College – Haverhill Campus

Northern Essex Community College – Haverhill Campus What: It’s time to treat yo’ elf this holiday season with one of the best and most cheerful road races that New England has to offer. The 10th annual Jingle Bell Half Marathon & 5K returns to Haverhill, Massachusetts, on December 11, 2022, for two amazing distances around Northe… Learn More

West Middle School Drama Club presents Elf Jr.

When: Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 p.m. Where: West Middle School

West Middle School What: Andover residents will embrace their inner “elf” when West Middle School students present their production of Elf The Musical JR., it was announced today by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring 68 6th – 8th graders premieres on Decemb… Learn More

Check out all the local events posted by your neighbors, or add your own, on the Andover Patch community calendar.

