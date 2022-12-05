Triple lock set to make pensioners better off than workers

“The triple lock has ratcheted up the value of the state pension, while working-age families have been buffeted by an unprecedented pay downturn and scaling back of income support.”

Before the announcement of the return of the triple lock, many charities and organisations stressed the need for higher pensioner incomes.

Age UK insisted that without the pledge, there would have “effectively” been a cut to the state pension in real terms.

Their website added: “At a time when we know many are struggling to afford to eat, warm their homes, and even pay for medicine and care, these cuts would’ve been devastating.”