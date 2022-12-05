Turkey Cloud Computing Market is predicted to rise at a

Turkey Cloud Computing Market

The Turkey Cloud Computing Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2029).

The factors driving growth of the Turkey Cloud Computing Market includes growing demand for cloud computing services across IT & Telecom, BFSI and, healthcare industries, commercialization of 5G technology, huge volumes of data generated by companies, rise in the percentage of people using Internet across Turkey and improvements in the living standards. Moreover, growing adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning (ML) by enterprises, proliferation of smart devices, developments in the telecommunication infrastructure, are some of the additional factors supplementing the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increasing investments by leading players on research and development, rise in the launch of innovative products, rapid urbanization, and growing population growth rates, are further contributing towards the market growth.

However, growth of the Turkey Cloud Computing Market is hindered due to rising concerns related to cyber-attacks.

Based on Service Model, the Software as a Service segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Software as a service model eliminates large-up front licensing fees and huge capital costs and is easy to maintain, are some of the features propelling segment’s growth.

Based on Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period

As per the Turkey Cloud Computing Market Research Report, cloud computing service helps in enhancing flexibility, reduces operational costs and streamlining operations, are some of the factors pushing growth of the segment.

Based on End Use, the BSFI segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share during the forecast period

Increase in the number of banking activity across Turkey, Government initiatives promoting digital transformation, cloud computing services reduces operational expenses and are increasingly used to store and administer consumers data, are some of the important factors augmenting growth of the segment.

Key Development

In 2018, Alibaba.com decided to expand its business operations in Turkey alongside E-Glober, the only authorized agent and business partner of the Alibaba.com in Turkey. Through this expansion, the company plans to provide a compelling offering to meet the digitalization and international expansion needs of local companies.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Segmentation by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Workload

Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Enterprise Resource Management

Collaboration and Content Management

Segmentation by Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

