Categories
World

Ukraine PM: Energy facilities hit but system functioning


KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were hit by Russian strikes on Monday but the nationwide power system remains functioning and intact, Ukraine’s prime minister said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app that energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions had been hit and that emergency power cuts persisted in some regions as a result.

Reporting by Max Hunder
Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.