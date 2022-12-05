Unfortunate News Clouds Tennis World as Andre Agassi’s Ex-coach,

Legendary Italian-American tennis coach Nick Bollettieri passed away after battling with health issues for a long time. The 91-year-old was the former coach of many valiant tennis players.

Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, the Williams sisters, and Monica Seles were a few of his top students. The legendary coach passed away on Sunday 20th November.

Tommy Haas pays heartfelt tribute to his coach

Like many other players, Hass also owes his career to Bollettieri. The German was among the first to come up with a tribute to the departed soul. He took to his Instagram account to inform about Nick’s departure. In the post, he shared multiple pictures of the time he spent with the legendary coach.

Further, he wrote in the caption, “So many memories, I am not sure where to begin. Nickiiiii, that’s how I have called you for the longest time. Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, and expertise, willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams.”

It’s a huge loss for the tennis world as one of the greatest coaches of the sport departed from the world.

The rich legacy of Nick Bollettieri

Even though he helped many top stars of their time, Bollettieri himself didn’t play tennis at the topmost level. The American played tennis in high school. As a coach, he started his journey at the Dorado Beach Hotel in Puerto Rico. Later, after 10 years, he started his own academy in Florida in 1978. It was an innovative concept from nick. Prior to his academy, there was no such facility where players can stay and better their game.

However, things didn’t go well for the Academy and he had to sell it off to IMG. Even though he was no longer the owner of the academy, Nick continued to work closely with the tennis players.

In 2020, still very active Bollettieri was helping his students on the tennis court. Here the then 88-year-old ignored his health issues for a long time. However, he never left his love for tennis and was a regular on the court till the very end. We will miss you, Nick.