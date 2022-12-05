URGENT! Do not click on “Yellowstone Supervolcano! It’s a trap!

I should have known better. But the Yellowstone supervolcano is a subject I’m interested in, and I clicked on it. The next thing was a voice yelling at me not to turn off my computer, that my computer is locked up because I “tried to access an identity theft website”. “Call this number (Microsoft something or other) to fix your problem!”

Well, I did know enough not to call the number. I went and got my husband the retired electrical engineer, and he knew what to do. He fixed it and here I am.

He says don’t click on anything without hovering over it first and seeing (at the bottom of the screen) where it comes from. He says “everybody knows that.” Maybe you all do, but I didn’t.