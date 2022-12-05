Wesley Sanek and Michael Murray of Fort Myers Each Won A Million

Not one, but two people in Fort Myers claimed a million dollars from the Florida Lottery today. The scratch off they played was the 500X THE CASH. That’s the $50 ticket and there’s more big winners out there. Your odds of winning a million is 1-in-267,739. Of the 160 million dollar winning tickets, 102 have been claimed, including one in Cape Coral. So 58 are still out there. The game also has a 25 million dollar prize with odds of 1-in-21,419,145. One person has already claimed this prize. There’s still one 25 million dollar ticket out there.

Here’s the press release for today’s Florida Lottery Fort Myers winners:

Today, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Ft. Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Sanek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Murray also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Bruno’s Food Store, located at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $42 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $85.1 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

