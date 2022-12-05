Wesley Sanek and Michael Murray of Fort Myers Each Won A Million

Not one, but two people in Fort Myers claimed a million dollars from the Florida Lottery today. The scratch off they played was the 500X THE CASH. That’s the $50 ticket and there’s more big winners out there. Your odds of winning a million is 1-in-267,739. Of the 160 million dollar winning tickets, 102 have been claimed, including one in Cape Coral. So 58 are still out there. The game also has a 25 million dollar prize with odds of 1-in-21,419,145. One person has already claimed this prize. There’s still one 25 million dollar ticket out there.
Here’s the press release for today’s Florida Lottery Fort Myers winners:
Today, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Ft. Myers, each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.
Sanek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Murray also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Bruno’s Food Store, located at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).
Joe Winner spends his days combing through memes and off beat stories to bring you the side of Florida not always seen.
