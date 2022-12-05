What kind of car does Beth drive in ‘Yellowstone?’

Despite her heritage, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) clearly isn’t as invested in the life of a rancher as her father Peter Dutton (Kevin Costner), but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been involved with the family name and business at all.

Quite the contrary, in fact; after her father got elected as the governor of Montana, Beth is now operating as his chief of staff. The affluence of the white-collar big leagues aren’t unfamiliar to Beth, having clearly spent her time in previous systems dressed to the nines and driving a swanky Mercedes-AMG to boot.

In season five of Yellowstone, Beth seems to have traded in the Mercedes for an even fancier-looking set of wheels, but what is the car she is driving, exactly? How much would it set you back?

The make and model of Beth’s car in Yellowstone

Credit: Paramount

Since ditching the various Mercedes vehicles she has driven over the years, Beth is now rolling around town in a Bentley Continental GT. This machine is no entry-level family sedan, either, with today’s prices for the car starting at around $200,000 and upwards. You’d best get to saving if you want to drive like Beth.

As mentioned above, before acquiring a taste for high-end British vehicles, Beth Dutton used to rely on German engineering to get around. In season three she drove a Mercedes-AMG E63, then in season four she made the switch to the Mercedes-AMG GT.