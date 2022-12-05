What kind of car does Beth drive in ‘Yellowstone?’

Despite her heritage, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) clearly isn’t as invested in the life of a rancher as her father Peter Dutton (Kevin Costner), but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been involved with the family name and business at all.
Quite the contrary, in fact; after her father got elected as the governor of Montana, Beth is now operating as his chief of staff. The affluence of the white-collar big leagues aren’t unfamiliar to Beth, having clearly spent her time in previous systems dressed to the nines and driving a swanky Mercedes-AMG to boot.
In season five of Yellowstone, Beth seems to have traded in the Mercedes for an even fancier-looking set of wheels, but what is the car she is driving, exactly? How much would it set you back?
The make and model of Beth’s car in Yellowstone
Since ditching the various Mercedes vehicles she has driven over the years, Beth is now rolling around town in a Bentley Continental GT. This machine is no entry-level family sedan, either, with today’s prices for the car starting at around $200,000 and upwards. You’d best get to saving if you want to drive like Beth.
As mentioned above, before acquiring a taste for high-end British vehicles, Beth Dutton used to rely on German engineering to get around. In season three she drove a Mercedes-AMG E63, then in season four she made the switch to the Mercedes-AMG GT.
Source link