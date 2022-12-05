Yusra Mardini Discusses #1 Netflix Movie “The Swimmers” About Her





Swim Swam sat down with Yusra Mardini , the Syrian Refugee that has swam at 2 Olympic games (Rio, Tokyo) as a member of the Olympic Refugee team. Mardini and her sister, Sara, are the subjects of the #1 Netflix movie “The Swimmers”, which tells the story of the two crossing the Agean Sea from Turkey to Greece with 18 other refugees in a raft that is meant to hold 6-7. Mardini discusses the boat trip, making and promoting “The Swimmers”, and what her life looks like now after 2 Olympic Games. The now-German citizen is attending film school at the University of Southern California and swimming just for fun.

