🌱 Water Refilling Stations + Virtual Author Talk + Bowling League

Where Santa will be making appearances around Pinellas County

Over 100 water bottle refilling stations installed in Florida State Parks

Virtual Author Talk with New York Times bestselling author Fredrik Backman But first, today’s weather: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 63.

Looking for original, unique artwork created by local Dunedin artists? Stirling Art Studios & Gallery is home to 12 professional artists honing their craft, while providing original artwork that appeals to collectors, interior designers, and homeowners alike. Located at 730 Broadway in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, their mission is to promote the arts to our community.

On Tuesday, the Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announced from Honeymoon Island that 121 water bottle refilling stations were installed in 85 Florida State Parks. The collaborative effort aims to promote sustainability and lessen pollution by decreasing the number of single-use water bottles that end up in landfills and reducing plastic litter along trails, at campsites, on beaches, and in oceans. "This is truly a collective approach between state parks and visitors to create a greener future that preserves and protects Florida's precious natural resources," said Tammy Gustafson, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation. Be sure to check them out and fill up your water bottles the next time you're at Honeymoon Island Beach or other Florida State Parks! (Newswires) Dunedin Public Library will host a virtual Author Talk with New York Times bestselling author Fredrik Backman on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Backman will discuss his body of work during the event, including his new novel "The Winners," which is the third installment of the Beartown series. His series has grown in popularity and inspired an HBO show of the same name. In the event details, the series is described as "a small town obsessed with the local junior hockey team is rocked by a shocking act of violence. As accusations and rumors fly, the town must grapple with its identity as never before." His latest novel is the "evocative conclusion" to the series where readers are brought back "to the close-knit, resilient community of Beartown for a story about first loves, second chances, and last goodbyes. In the two years since the events of Beartown, the residents must face difficult questions and determine just what they are willing to sacrifice for their home." Those interested in checking out this virtual discussion can register online now. (Dunedin Library) Looking for a fun short season bowling league to join in the new year? Dunedin Lanes is offering a 15-week Sunday Night Mixers League kicking off on Jan. 8. The USBC-certified mixed league will meet on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. Teams are made up of four people, including at least one man and one woman and will bowl three games each week using a handicap scoring system. There are openings for singles, couples, and teams of four. Those interested can call Dunedin Lanes at 727-736-1282 to get signed up! (Dunedin Lanes via Facebook)

Dunedin Daily Pic of the Day: Submitted by Dotty Metcalf Thank you, Dotty Metcalf, for sharing this photo of your travel tree decorated with ornaments you got while traveling! This is such a great idea! Keep sending in your holiday photos to Dunedin@Patch.com for consideration! Please confirm in the email that you own the rights to the photo and that Patch has permission to republish it. Today in Dunedin: Small Business Consulting at The Hub (10 a.m.)

at The Hub (10 a.m.) Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group at the Hale Senior Activity Center (10 a.m.)

at the Hale Senior Activity Center (10 a.m.) Snowflake Holiday Ornament Workshop at the Institute for Creative Arts (5 p.m.)

at the Institute for Creative Arts (5 p.m.) Flip Frenzy IFPA Pinball Tournament at Reboot (5:30 p.m.)

at Reboot (5:30 p.m.) Full Moon Ceremony at Hope Grove (6:30 p.m.) From my notebook:

Does your child want to meet Santa before Christmas rolls around? See where the jolly big guy will be making appearances throughout Pinellas County over the next few weeks! (Dunedin Patch)

See where the jolly big guy will be making appearances throughout Pinellas County over the next few weeks! (Dunedin Patch) Check out the incredible raptor sculpture made for The Florida Botanical Gardens’ annual Festival of Lights event! Pinellas Technical College welding students built the sculpture, and the Electronic Systems Integration and Automation program wired the lights. If you can’t check it out in person, be sure to see some of the photos shared online! (Pinellas County Schools via Facebook)

Pinellas Technical College welding students built the sculpture, and the Electronic Systems Integration and Automation program wired the lights. If you can’t check it out in person, be sure to see some of the photos shared online! (Pinellas County Schools via Facebook) Did you know The Scot Shop on Bayshore Boulevard supports the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin? The Scot Shop is an upscale thrift store owned and managed by the organization. (Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin Art Harvest via Facebook)

The Scot Shop is an upscale thrift store owned and managed by the organization. (Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin Art Harvest via Facebook) Mike Dillon & Punkadelick will perform at the Dunedin Brewery on March 25. The punk band recently released a new single, “Pandas,” which will be on their album, Inflorescence, expected to be released on Jan. 27. (JamBase)

Benjamin Road is scheduled to play its annual Christmas show at Woodwright Brewing Woodshop on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Stop by to enjoy drinks and some familiar covers and holiday tunes performed by the band. Food by Duneatery will be available in the beer garden. (Woodwright Brewing Woodshop via Facebook)

