10 Harsh Realities Of Rewatching Disney Channel Original Movies

Disney Channel original movies have been a major part of people’s childhoods, with new titles added to its catalog every single year. Entire nostalgia-filled franchises have spawned on Disney Channel, including the High School Musical and Descendants series.





For some, the content on Disney Channel shaped their entire youth. However, looking back at these films years after their release, certain incredibly harsh realities come to light, forcing viewers to doubt the quality of each film in the Disney Channel canon.

They Aren’t That Good

While Disney Channel originals may be a major part of many people’s childhoods, very few of their original movies, even the most beloved, have been particularly well-received. Unfortunately, the sad reality of these films is that they are far from the quality of Disney’s other offerings, particularly those that have been released in theaters.

The vast majority of films released by Disney Channel in the last decade have scored under a 6.0 rating on IMDb, with more viewers indicating that they disliked each film than those who enjoyed it. Even the best of Disney Channel’s original movies is underwhelming, with iconic films like Descendants and High School Musical earning 6.2 and 5.5 scores, respectively.

Everyone Is Way Too Old

Disney Channel’s content is aimed at younger audiences and therefore typically features characters in their teens. However, it has often been pointed out that the actors hired to play these are often much older.

While certain films experienced this problem worse than others, it can become somewhat ridiculous when actors in their late twenties and early thirties continue to portray high schoolers. This problem was especially worsened in Disney’s ongoing franchises, such as High School Musical, wherein full-grown adults continue to play teenagers.

The Memes Are Funnier Than The Movies

As Internet culture grows, many older films have experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to certain popular memes. Disney Channel films are no exception, with countless memers realizing just how goofy certain Disney Channel originals are.

Unfortunately for Disney Channel, many of the memes made about its original films are actually funnier than the movies themselves, which have not always stood the test of time. In testament either to the poor quality of the movies or the high quality of the memes themselves, titles like Radio Rebel and Camp Rock, for example, are far less enjoyable than the memes that poke fun at them.

The Shows Are Better

Disney Channel may be famous for its many iconic films, but it has also churned out its fair share of memorable television series as well. Wizards of Waverly Place launched Selena Gomez into stardom, and it’s actually a good show. Along with Wizards, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Good Luck Charlie prove that, perhaps against popular belief, Disney’s shows were far superior to its movies.

Disney Channel seemed somewhat aware of their shows’ better quality, often using them to market their films. Almost every original movie contained at least one star from the channel’s most popular shows, attempting to gain viewers by including familiar actors in each cast. Moreover, many of the most popular original films were those spun off from series, with Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, The Suite Life Movie, and Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas serving as just a few examples.

The Writers Had No Idea How To Relate To Kids

Although the characters in Disney Channel’s films were intended to be around the same age as their viewers, the writers behind these characters seemed a bit out of touch with the youth of the day. As a result, many lines and themes intended to relate to the younger generation not only fell flat but prove quite cringy upon a rewatch.

Though Disney Channel films try to sound modern, they often achieve just the opposite. Radio Rebel is perhaps this trope’s biggest offender, with horrendous lines like “vibe it, really really dig on it, and then… remember this feeling,” being delivered with utmost sincerity — and ridiculousness.

The Characters Are All Pretty Dumb

Disney Channel original movies may be responsible for creating many lovable characters, but one would be hard-pressed to argue that any of them are particularly smart. In fact, it is an unfortunately common trope among Disney Channel titles for its main characters to be unbearably unintelligent.

Characters in these films are notorious for making some truly horrendous decisions to further the plot along. While some characters are purposefully portrayed as witless for comedic effect, like Tanner from Teen Beach Movie, there are few characters of the opposite persuasion, who can truly be looked up to as role models for their raw intelligence.

No One Can Really Dance

Disney Channel specializes in producing “triple-threat” stars who can act, sing, and dance. However, one of these three talents is often lacking. Despite churning out original films with halfway-decent acting, big musical numbers, and excellent songs, dancing is one department in which its stars often drop the ball.

There are certainly exceptions to this criticism, such as the Descendants franchise’s Cameron Boyce and Camp Rock‘s Roshon Fegan, but many other Disney Channel stars were far more talented when it came to singing than dancing. The Camp Rock franchise proved to be among the worst offenders, while other franchises, like Zombies, seem to try a bit harder in this department.

The Romances Are Creepy At Best

Most Disney Channel original movies have a romance at their center. While many of these storylines became iconic among Disney’s fanbase, when viewed through a modern, realistic lens, they are actually quite creepy.

Disney certainly isn’t the only company with this issue, but given its sway with younger audiences, its portrayal of modern romance can be somewhat problematic. Near-horrifying instances of characters practically stalking their love interests, uses of “love potions” to force someone to fall in love them, and multiple entire films (see How to Build a Better Boy, Pixel Perfect) dedicated to falling in love with a robot are just some of the most egregious romantic faux pas featured in Disney Channel’s extensive filmography.

Their Budgets Are Extremely Low

Like any other television movie, the budget for a Disney Channel original is far less than a theatrically released picture. Younger audiences may not have noticed the low-budget feel of these films but, in later rewatches, the holes become quite evident.

High School Musical 3, for example, arguably Disney Channel’s biggest film of all time, only had a measly $11 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). Disney Channel’s costumes and effects are particularly low-grade, making it difficult for films trying to pull off fantastical worlds and creatures. Moreover, the use of green screens is painfully obvious in several cases, from films as early as the 1980s to as recent as the 2020s, indicating that, even as time goes on, realistic-looking sets aren’t a priority.

Some Have Aged Very Poorly

Disney Channel deserves some credit for attempting to include diverse stories and casts in its projects. However, some of their original films prove to be somewhat misguided in this area, with hindsight proving that many projects have aged quite poorly.

Films like Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior have earned some criticism based on racial stereotypes included therein, with their early 2000s sensibilities failing to meet the standards of modern storytelling. Though Disney Channel is thankfully sparse of anything overtly offensive, some of their earlier projects are perhaps better left in the past.

