11 Celebs Who Called Out Their Partners For Cheating On Them — Or

If there’s one thing celebs did this year, it’s cheat. Sorry, but it’s true. Here are 11 times celebs called out their partners for cheating — or straight up caught them.
2.
Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed her former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard cheated after she liked this tweet:
4.
Also in September, Adam Levine broke the internet when his alleged leaked DMs were posted by Sumner Stroh.
5.
In January, Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while together with Khloé Kardashian:
6.
Multiple women came forward and alleged that SK from Love Is Blind was unfaithful to partner Raven Ross:
7.
In September, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka — who was engaged to actor Nia Long — was suspended for a year after it was revealed he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a Celtics staffer:
8.
Earlier this year, Tino Franco admitted to cheating on Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia:
9.
Singer Michelle Branch tweeted then deleted this about her husband cheating on her:
11.
And lastly, in August, Cheryl Burke posted this TikTok about finding texts, Viagra, and a necklace, insinuating her ex, Matthew Lawrence, was unfaithful:
Did I miss any scandals? Do you have thoughts about these moments? Let me know everything in the comments below!
Source link