11 Celebs Who Called Out Their Partners For Cheating On Them — Or


If there’s one thing celebs did this year, it’s cheat. Sorry, but it’s true. Here are 11 times celebs called out their partners for cheating — or straight up caught them.

2.

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed her former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard cheated after she liked this tweet:


Twitter: @tretslut

There were already rumors and reports of infidelity circulating, but this confirmed it.

4.

Also in September, Adam Levine broke the internet when his alleged leaked DMs were posted by Sumner Stroh.

5.

In January, Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while together with Khloé Kardashian:

6.

Multiple women came forward and alleged that SK from Love Is Blind was unfaithful to partner Raven Ross:

7.

In September, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka — who was engaged to actor Nia Long — was suspended for a year after it was revealed he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a Celtics staffer:

8.

Earlier this year, Tino Franco admitted to cheating on Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia:

9.

Singer Michelle Branch tweeted then deleted this about her husband cheating on her:

10.

In July, Crystal Renay accused her ex, Ne-Yo, of cheating in a fiery Instagram post:

11.

And lastly, in August, Cheryl Burke posted this TikTok about finding texts, Viagra, and a necklace, insinuating her ex, Matthew Lawrence, was unfaithful:

Did I miss any scandals? Do you have thoughts about these moments? Let me know everything in the comments below!





