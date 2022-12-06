11 New Netflix action movies and shows to stream in December 2022

Unless the movie is Violent Night, the action genre and the holidays don’t exactly mix. However, that doesn’t mean Netflix is skipping out on offering some high octane films and at least a couple of shows, too, including the next batch of episodes for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean season 1.

The two big action releases, for Netflix originals, this month are Troll and Dragon Age: Absolution. Both are fantasy titles for the streamer bringing some otherworldly content to a roster that’s typically guns blazing in a contemporary setting. There’s also part 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh to look forward to as well.

In terms of acquisitions, the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train is sure to be streamed by plenty of subscribers in December. But if you’re feeling nostalgic for the star’s past films, Troy is also available to watch. Or if you’re looking for a blend of comedy and action, 21 Jump Street, the 2012 reboot film starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill released on Dec. 1.

Here’s the full list of new action films and shows to stream this month on Netflix!

Netflix action movies and shows coming in December 2022

Troll (Dec. 1) – An explosion in the Norwegian mountains wakes a troll in this fantasy action film. It’s up to a fearless paleontologist to make sure the troll doesn’t wreak deadly havoc on the surrounding area.

Netflix action movies

Thursday, Dec. 1

21 Jump Street

Peppermint

Troy

Friday, Dec. 2

Warriors of Future

Saturday, Dec. 3

Bullet Train

Thursday, Dec. 15

The Big 4

Tuesday, Dec. 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Pt. II

Monday, Dec. 26

No Escape

Netflix action shows

Thursday, Dec. 1

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean season 1 episodes 25-38

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Dragon Age: Absolution

Stay tuned to Hidden Remote for more Netflix news and coverage!