5 Horror Movies That Are Smarter than You Think

There are some horror movies, like Pearl and Nope, that audiences can tell are going to be smarter than the average scary flick. Filmmakers like Ti West and Jordan Peele tell thoughtful stories with slasher or paranormal elements and characters who can’t be put in a box. Then there are the horror movies that seem like they’re going to be purely fun and entertaining but end up having clever social commentary or message.





When looking at horror films from the past few decades, there are several that are surprisingly wise. These stories have a lot to say about themes like friendship, growing up, family, and even love.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: 5 Smartest Horror Movie Protagonists





Final Destination (2000)

The Final Destination franchise has many death scenes and the first movie in particular is super entertaining. It’s exciting watching Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) cheat death by not going on a plane to Paris and then realizing that Death, the ultimate villain, is following him everywhere. But the film also has something smart to say about destiny, fate, and free will.

When thinking about Final Destination 6, it seems likely that the next film in the popular franchise will also examine the same themes. Alex is the voice of the audience and realizing that while he thought that he was in control of his future, there might be forces out of his control. This is a compelling idea to think about and this is deeper than the average horror movie.

Unfriended (2014)

Unfriended is one of the most popular Blumhouse horror movies that is also disliked by some. It has a 61% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and only a 37% Audience Score based on over 25,000 ratings. But while it might seem like a goofy story about teenagers who are terrible people, the movie is really talking about what makes a good friend.

Blair Lily (Shelley Henning) is living the high life, as she’s popular, pretty, and has a close group of friends plus a serious boyfriend. The movie quickly unravels Blair’s perfect existence as it turns out that she was complicit in bullying Laura Barnes, who is back in ghost form to haunt those who hurt her. Unfriended might not be very serious and it isn’t an elevated horror movie. Still, it has some thoughtful moments.

Happy Death Day (2017)

For many, Happy Death Day is one of the best horror comedies and it’s also deeper than it might seem at first. Yes, it’s a fun, hilarious story about a college student who keeps dying and wants to solve her murder. There’s a creepy and adorable villain Babyface who has a mask with rosy cheeks and a strange grin. And it’s even a horror movie with a great love story. But it’s also a smart look at fate, coming-of-age, and growing up.

Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is a regular, relatable young adult who wants to have fun, make friends, and fall in love. The film is a fascinating portrait of being a college student, even though it’s part slasher and part science-fiction thanks to the time travel element. It’s easy for fans to put themselves in Tree’s shoes and think about what they do in this strange situation.

Haunt (2019)

Haunt is an underrated haunted house movie about a college student who grew up in an abusive home and now finds herself in a similar relationship. Harper (Katie Stevens) confronts her childhood fears and experiences when hiding in what turns out to be a terrifyingly real haunted house on Halloween. She remembers what it was like to feel afraid instead of safe at home and is experiencing the same thing all over again. The film’s ending sees Harper strong and empowered, taking control of what she can.

While Haunt is a fun movie and it isn’t a slasher that takes itself too seriously, it does explore important themes. Harper is fleshed out and given an emotional and heartbreaking backstory. The movie starts off as a entertaining film to watch in October and ends up sharing what it’s like to move on from a traumatic family situation.

The Rental (2020)

One of the best 2020s horror movies, Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental seems like yet another home invasion movie. Two couples go on a weekend trip and rent a home with a beautiful setting. Audiences can guess that something will go wrong, and the fact that there’s a killer nearby is definitely predictable. But the movie also features intelligent dialogue and well-crafted characters and says something wise about marriage.

Shortly into the movie’s run time, audiences learn that there are some cracks in both relationships, which causes entertaining conflict. The Rental is about a lot more than the dangers of staying in a stranger’s home. The conversaitons that the characters have will impress audiences and they will get a great story, too.

NEXT: 5 Smartest Horror Movie Villains