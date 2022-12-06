Air ambulance scrambled as woman in 80s fighting for life after

An elderly woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle on the busy Walmersley Road in Bury, Greater Manchester. An air ambulance and other emergency services rushed to the scene when the incident took place at around 11am this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, is at the Salford Royal Hospital with “life-threatening” injuries in her head, Manchester Evening News reported.

Greater Manchester Police are undertaking enquiries regarding the incident.

The Moorside Action Team, made up of local councillors, wrote on Facebook following the collision: “Our thoughts are with the victim and we’ll continue to do all we can to make Walmersley Road safer for all users.”