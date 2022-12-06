Aluko response to trolls on TV leaves World Cup pundit in

Eni Aluko has responded to social media trolls who criticised her for mentioning an incorrect statistic live on air with a humorous joke before Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland. The ITV Sport pundit was hounded by Twitter users for making a small error when speaking after Brazil’s win over South Korea, but the former England Women striker responded with a self-depracating joke about her mathematics skills.

Aluko had come under fire from football fans on social media, who had cruelly pointed out the slight error when speaking about Brazil striker Richarlison and it eventually encouraged a pile-on, with some users aiming horrendous abuse at the ex-footballer.

Her ITV Sport colleague Ian Wright launched a passionate defence of Aluko on Monday, defending the pundit by admitting he too makes casual errors but suggested that they often go unnoticed because he is a man, not a woman.

But it seems Aluko, 35, found a way to move on from the incident by making a wisecrack about her arithmetic skills the following day when she returned to punditry duties for the Portugal vs Switzerland encounter.

