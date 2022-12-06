Alycia Parks explains how faith in God helps her succeed in

Alycia Parks is one of the names to remember as the young American is targeting a breakthrough in 2023 and her recent results prove it.

Thanks to her recent triumph in Andorra, the youngster entered Top 100 for the first time in her career and her tennis shows that it wasn’t a coincidence as she will be aiming to improve even more in 2023. During a recent interview, she spoke about her rise in the rankings as well as her beliefs.

“I set a goal earlier this year to be Top 100 by summertime,” Parks told WTA Insider. “It took me a little longer. I gave it an extra push up to Midland because Midland was supposed to be my last tournament.”

“I was so close to breaking the Top 100 and then I had 89 points fall off. I was like, ‘No, I have to climb back up. Let me go overseas and try to give it one extra push.’ I broke the Top 100 the day before the main draw of the Australian Open closed.”

The 21-years-old American also explained how faith in God is helping her to succeed in tennis as she always sees it as another challenge.

“Usually when stuff starts to get rocky for me, I know something good is about to happen because that’s just God testing me,” Parks said. “When I went to Ostrava, I was at peace. When I am at peace, I have a clear mind. Something clicked there for me. I loved the feeling of how I was playing Ostrava, so I said, I have to remember this moment. I took those moments and brought it into the other tournaments.”

After her recent triumph in Andorra, she showed her faith in God when posted a picture on her Instagram profile with caption stating: “God said he would so he DID! First WTA title! Won’t be the last.”

Parks had a different journey than majority of other players on the WTA Tour as she broke into Top 100 of the WTA Rankings aged 21 and didn’t participate at any Grand Slam juniors event. Explaining her choices, she said:

“We didn’t do the junior route because at the time, I was growing throughout juniors. I would always have knee problems and my dad wanted to prevent injuries. Just train and get ready for the pros. So that’s what we did and here I am now,” she said.

“My sister also played, so we pushed each other. We didn’t go based off the competition that was out there because we were always competing with each other. When you have a sister that you always want to beat and vice versa, I think that puts you in a different element.”