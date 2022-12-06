Categories
Amazon tests machine learning software to analyze satellite


For the past 10 months, Amazon has been testing a machine learning software in space that can analyze Earth observation images on its own and send only the best ones to Earth. 

Earth observation satellites have experienced a massive boom over the past decade. Hundreds of satellites, government-owned and private alike, circle the planet and keep an eye on its surface, monitoring signs of climate change but also activities of enemy states. The amount of data these satellites acquire is so vast that sending it all to Earth is challenging due to the limited number of ground stations and available bandwidth. But how could a satellite be made to choose the best and most relevant images to send home? 





