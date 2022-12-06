Anger as Harry Dunn’s killer will not attend UK sentencing

His parents believe Washington officials are “actively interfering in our criminal justice system” by advising Anne Sacoolas she can appear via videolink at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Sacoolas was on the wrong side when she hit the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.

Radd Seiger, a family spokesman, said they had been “kept in the dark” about what is to come at the hearing since Mrs Sacoolas’s guilty plea in October.

He said the family’s treatment was “cruel” and “nothing short of inhumane”, adding that “it continues to take a heavy toll on their mental health”.

Harry’s parents would accept a “genuine reason” for not attending, he said, but “it appears that this is nothing short of a cowardly act”.

Mr Seiger wants an urgent meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.