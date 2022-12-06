“Another reason to dislike this tyrant!” – Rennae Stubbs slams

Rennae Stubbs expressed hate over Russian President Vladimir Putin as he signed a bill expanding a ban on LGBTQ propaganda in Russia.

Putin on Monday signed a bill into law that made it unlawful for anybody to advocate for same-sex relationships or imply that non-heterosexual orientations are “normal.” The previous rule that forbade the disclosure of LGBTQ-related information to minors has now been expanded to cover adults as well, and it carries harsher penalties if such things are promoted.

Former doubles World No. 1, Rennae Stubbs expressed her dismay over Putin’s actions and her support for the LGBTQI community in Russia via social media.

“Another reason to dislike this tyrant! Sending thoughts to many friends living in Russia that are in the LGBTQI community,” wrote Rennae Stubbs on Twitter.

