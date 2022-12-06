App State Tennis Welcomes Brooke Rogers – App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. — Brooke Rogers, one of South Carolina’s top-rated tennis prospects, has signed to join the App State tennis program for the 2023-24 season, head coach Ashleigh Antal announced Tuesday.



“I’m excited to welcome Brooke to the App State tennis family,” Antal said. “She embodies everything we want our program to represent. She’s passionate about her game, her academics and being part of our team culture. We can’t wait to have Brooke join us next year.”



A four-time all-state selection for Socastee High School who earned All-America accolades as a junior, Rogers led her team to the Class 5A state championship in both her sophomore year (the program’s first state title) and senior year.



The Myrtle Beach native won an individual state title in Class 5A/4A as a junior (6-2, 6-3 over Hilton Head Island’s Emily Ruckno) and was runner-up as a senior.



Rogers is rated a 4-star recruit and South Carolina’s fifth-best prospect by the Tennis Recruiting Network. She is a member of the Playmakers Tennis Academy in Myrtle Beach.



She plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a degree in nursing.

