Arsenal braced for transfer headache as Matt Turner ‘has to

I wasn’t given any specific clarity on my role, just that if you show up, you come in, and you work hard, then anything can happen. So for me, it was a risk to go from being a shoo-in starter to a place where I wasn’t guaranteed to be a regular starter, but it felt like a necessary risk that I had to take.”

Ahead of the World Cup, former USA international Eric Wynalda suggested that Turner may be better served at a club where he is the number one.

“I would like to see him somewhere else but I think after the World Cup,” Wynalda told VegasInsider. “Especially if he plays well. I see him getting loaned out somewhere else. Probably the same level [in the Premier League] I’m hoping.”