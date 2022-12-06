Artificial Intelligence Just Reached Its Very Own “iPhone Moment”

Five days ago, the world changed forever. You probably didn’t notice. And that’s fine — because today, I’m going to tell you how to turn that world-changing moment into huge potential profits.

So… What happened?

Arguably the world’s most transformative technology product of our generations was launched to the public.

In those five short days, it has become the fastest-growing tech product in modern history, amassing more than a million users. More importantly, it has drawn the admiration of tech leaders like Tesla ( TSLA ) boss Elon Musk — who called it “scary good” — and Box ( BOX ) CEO Aaron Levie — who said it provided a “glimmer of how everything is going to be different going forward.”

The world changed in 1981 when IBM ( IBM ) introduced the world’s first portable computer.

It changed again in 1991, when the World Wide Web first launched to the public.

It changed in 2007, when Apple ( AAPL ) released the first iPhone.

And five days ago, when this new tech product was released, the world changed yet again.

Millionaires were made in the PC Revolution. They were made in the Internet Revolution and the Smartphone Revolution. Now, they’ll be made in a new tech Revolution that could dwarf those others.

Let’s find out how you could be one of them.

Hello, Artificial Intelligence

Five days ago, tech firm OpenAI launched a brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot product called ChatGPT. And it has basically broken the internet because it all but confirms that the AI Revolution has arrived. (And it’s going to change the world in profound ways.)

Here’s the context.

OpenAI is a research firm that was started in 2015 by Elon Musk and other tech bigwigs. Its goal – bringing working AI products to the public.

Over the course of the past seven years, the firm has quietly established itself as a technical leader in the AI industry, developing and launching multiple impressive AI products. The most notable is DALL-E, an AI-powered image creator. It leverages a robust dataset of online pictures and a highly complex AI algorithm to generate original images based on a prompt.

DALL-E was cool. But ChatGPT is an entirely new ballgame. If OpenAI is Apple and DALL-E is the iMac, then ChatGPT is the iPhone.

It’s the big one. And the technology behind it could be the biggest money-making force of the next decade.

What Is ChatGPT?

In short, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot. It’s a large language model trained by AI algorithms.

In the simplest terms possible, ChatGPT relies on very complex AI algorithms to read, analyze, learn, and understand text. By doing this enough times with enough texts, it will eventually learn basically everything. It’s likely to become this all-knowing model that can communicate with you like a human.

In recent days, many on the internet have called it an omniscient AI personal assistant.

But what does that mean? What does ChatGPT actually do that is so impressive?

Well, just about everything.

It can teach you just about any subject in the same way a teacher or online education course would. We’ve seen a few examples online of people using ChatGPT to walk them through a complex physics or mathematics problem.

It can solve coding bugs for you. Plenty of software engineers have copy-and-pasted chunks of their code into ChatGPT and used it to identify bugs and rewrite the code more efficiently.

ChatGPT can do investment research for you. Recently, we actually used it to quickly analyze the historical relationship between wages and inflation.

It could even probably write this article for me. Most examples of ChatGPT online right now are about the artificial intelligence writing an essay, a research paper, or a marketing message. And for the most part, they’re really good.

ChatGPT can do just about everything.

It’s easy to read all that and simply say: “Wow, that’s cool. I want to try it!”

But let’s dig a little deeper.

Let’s think about the profound financial implications of this breakthrough AI technology.

It’s Time to Buy AI Stocks

From a financial perspective, ChatGPT represents the technical beginning of a multi-trillion-dollar AI Revolution that will fundamentally reshape the global economy.

Think about it.

ChatGPT can already tutor and educate students on any subject in an on-demand, step-by-step fashion. I’m not saying ChatGPT is ready to replace all teachers today. But I am saying that AI software will certainly have a profound impact on the education sector over the next decade.

That’s a $10 trillion market. Artificial intelligence will reshape it.

ChatGPT can also probably fix code better than most coders these days. It’s only a matter of years before it can write code better than most, too.

The global software market is marching toward a $1 trillion valuation. AI will reshape that industry, too.

ChatGPT is also capable of writing essays, research papers, online articles, news recaps, and more. And it’s just about as good as anyone. Not to mention, when paired with DALL-E, it can generate amazing unique images. In a few years, these algos will likely be making great original music, too.

All content creation is moving toward automation. Altogether, we’re talking trillions of dollars being disrupted in those industries.

Let’s connect those dots. Artificial intelligence has arrived. And it’s going to reshape how trillions of dollars are spent in the global economy on education, content creation, investment research, and more.

Considering that boundless impact, it’s time to buy AI stocks.

The Final Word on the Artificial Intelligence Revolution

About once every 20 years, a transformational technology reshapes the landscape of the global economy. And it makes its early investors fortunes.

With artificial intelligence, we’re witnessing the birth of one of those transformational technologies right now.

Blink, and you may miss this opportunity. Act now, and you’ll give yourself the chance of a lifetime.

Find out how to get ahead in this early revolution.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.