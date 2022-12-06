Ashton Kutcher feels guilty as twin brother struggles with his

He said on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge: “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium.

“It took me a year to build it all back up.”

Ashton went on to tell host Bear Grylls that he became more appreciative of everyday life after his health experience.

He added: “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again’.”