AWS updates machine learning service SageMaker


Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added new features to its managed machine learning service Amazon SageMaker, designed to improve governance attributes within the service and adding new capabilities to its notebooks.

Notebooks in context of Amazon SageMaker are compute instances that run the Jupyter Notebook application.

Governance updates to improve granular access, improve workflow

AWS said the new features will allow enterprises to scale governance across their ML model lifecycle. As the number of machine learning models increases, it can get challenging for enterprises to manage the task of setting privilege access controls and establishing governance processes to document model information, such as input data sets, training environment information, model-use description, and risk rating.

Data engineering and machine learning teams currently use spreadsheets or ad hoc lists to navigate access policies needed for all processes involved. This can become complex as the size of machine learning teams increases within an enterprise, AWS said in a statement.

Another challenge is to monitor the deployed models for bias and ensure they are performing as expected, the vendor said.

To tackle these challenges, the cloud services provider has added Amazon SageMaker Role Manager to make it easier for administrators to control access and define permission for users.

With the new tool, administrators can select and edit prebuilt templates based on various user roles and responsibilities. The tool then automatically creates access policies with necessary permissions within minutes, the company said.

AWS has also added a new tool to SageMaker called Amazon SageMaker Model Cards to help data science teams shift from manual record keeping.

The tool provides a single location to store model information in the AWS console and it can auto-populate training details like input data sets, training environment, and training results directly into Amazon SageMaker Model Cards, the company said.





